CBS Sunday Morning Launches iPhone, iPod App

CBS News has launched an app for its Sunday Morning program for iPhone or iPod Touch. The new app offers content from the weekly TV broadcast and many of its online features.

"Sunday morning has differentiated itself by focusing on topics not usually covered in network news, including architecture, painting, opera, classic and popular music, noted Rand Morrison, the show's executive producer in a statement. "The launch of the new app makes this unique program and its extended content available to its loyal viewers anytime, anywhere."

User of the app can search the Sunday Morning archive for video and articles and will also have access to the show's videos of tranquil nature scenes. The app is also set up so that users can switch over to the full CBS News app for more in-depth coverage of breaking news with just one tap.

The app was developed by CBS Mobile and Treemo Labs