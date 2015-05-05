CBS Sports, USA Launch on Apple TV

More programmers are embracing Apple TV, with both CBS Sports and USA Network announcing that they have launched new channels on the streaming media device.

In the run-up to the launch of its summer season, USA Network is making its original dramas, comedies and reality shows available via its USA Now TV everywhere streaming app.

The company has previously bowed the NBC Sports Live Extra authenticated app on Apple TV but USA is the first cable entertainment network in the NBCUniversal portfolio to become available on Apple TV.

“The launch of USA Now on Apple TV is part of our ongoing strategy to reach consumers on all platforms,” said USA Network senior VP of digital Jeffrey Kaufman in a statement.

The CBS Sports channel will have a focus on fantasy players, with free access to analysis from its Fantasy Baseball Today and Fantasy Football Today shows as well as exclusive on-demand video content from CBS Sports Digital for all major sports.