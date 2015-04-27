CBS Sports Network Added to Custom TV Lineup

CBS Sports Network, apparently one of the few sports channels that doesn’t object to being placed on a tier, has agreed to a deal with Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV for inclusion in its somewhat controversial Custom TV service.

CBS Sports, which doesn’t have the same carriage requirements as larger sports channels like ESPN and Fox Sports 1, which have objected to the service, will be available on Custom TV’s Sports Channel Pack beginning on May 1.

FiOS launched Custom TV on April 17, touting the service as offering consumers more choice in the channels they do and don’t want to watch. For $54.99 per month, customers get access to 35 base channels – including AMC, CNN, HGTV and Food Network – and can select two of seven genre packages including: Kids, Pop Culture, Lifestyle, Entertainment, News & Info, Sports and Sports Plus.

