CBS Sports Nets World TeamTennis Agreement

CBS Sports has inked a multi-year agreement to televise World TeamTennis matches beginning this summer, according to the two parties.

The deal calls for CBS Sports Network to televise 15 WTT matches through the season beginning July 15, said network officials. The network will also air the semifinals and finals from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

In addition, CBS broadcast network will air a July 21 match between the Philadelphia Freedoms and the Vegas Rollers.

“CBS Sports is excited to partner with such an iconic property in the world of tennis,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports in a statement. “World TeamTennis has a rich history spanning more than 40 years and attracts the best players in the world to play in their events. We look forward to televising this action-packed competition.”