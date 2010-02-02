CBS Sells Out Super Bowl
CBS has sold all available spots for this Sundays Super Bowl
broadcast, the network said Monday (Feb. 1). In most years broadcasters have
some spots available until game day. While CBS reported price for a thirty-second
ad spot, between $2.5 million to $2.8 million, is less than NBC's high of $3
million during 2009, demand has been stronger than expected. What is more
remarkable is that CBS was able to command such strong pricing given that it
first pitched the Super Bowl to advertisers in the midst of the worst recession
in recent memory and during one of the most drawn out and embattled upfronts in
some years.
Among CBS advertisers are a host of car companies including:
Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Chrysler's Dodge and Cars.com. Coca-Cola Co. and Dr.
Pepper represent the soft drink category with Pepsi opting to shift out of the
Super Bowl and spend big on a social media-driven cause marketing effort. Pepsi
will however advertise its Doritos brand. Regular Walt Disney Pictures will
also be promoting its latest movie efforts. General Motors and Fedex opted to
sit out the big game this year.
First time advertisers in the big game include, Boost
Mobile, US Census Bureau and Christian group Focus on the Family, which is
fielding a controversial spot about celebrating life. The message has drawn
protest from women's groups over its alleged pro-life message.
CBS
President of Ad Sales Jo Ann Ross said: "We don't give out pricing by client,
but we are confident we got an increase over what NBC sold a year ago." Ross
said that some spots sold for more than $3 million, but would not clarify how
many, or to whom those spots were sold.
Spots
in the big game are sold at a variety of prices and Kantar Media, formerly TNS
Media Intelligence, reported last month that CBS pricing was between $2.5
million to $2.8 million. NBC said its spots sold for $3 million last year, and
netted $213 million in ad revenue, according to Kantar data.
The
most expensive spots are the first commercial in any pod, the so-called "A
position." Ross said that the Super Bowl was not sold in the upfront though CBS
had many talks with advertisers who already had commitments for the event. The
event is not sold on C3 commercial ratings, but on household ratings. CBS is
expecting the game to net around 98 million viewers this year. "We're very
pleased with the match-up, it will be an exciting game," Ross said. Clients are looking not only at ratings but
how much traffic is generated to their own URLs and how their advertising
drives sales and awareness, among other factors. Last year's game carried
around 45 minutes on non-programming time. Typically Super Bowl broadcasts
carry around 65, thirty second ad slots.
