CBS Reups With Kids Programmer Cookie Jar

CBS and Cookie Jar Entertainment have inked a three season contract extension. DIC Entertainment, which was acquired by Cookie Jar last year, has programmed the broadcast network's Saturday mornings since 2006.

The programming skews towards girls with shows such as Strawberry Shortcake and Horseland. The company will announce new programming in the coming months.

As is typical for such deals, Cookie Jar retains the right to sell all the advertising during the block.

"Cookie Jar is looking to be more strategic in our approach to sponsorship for the block and we are currently in discussions with key advertisers," said David Danowski, SVP Advertising Sales & Marketing, Cookie Jar Entertainment, in a statement.