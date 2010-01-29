CBS Rejects Super Bowl Ad from Gay Dating Site

Related: CBS Stands Behind Acceptance Of Focus On Family Spot

CBS is saying no to a company offering to pay it $2.5

million for a spot to promote gay dating Website ManCrunch. The network said

it has declined the 30-second spot because it did not meet the network's

Standards and Practices rules.

"After reviewing the ad, which is entirely commercial

in nature, our standards and practices department decided not to accept this

particular spot," said CBS spokeswoman Shannon Jacobs. "We are always

open to working with a client on alternative submissions."

One executive close to the network said CBS's sales department

also had issues with ManCrunch's credit worthiness.

ManCrunch press reps were not immediately available at time

of writing.

The ad is viewable on the company's Website and shows two

men dressed in football jerseys who brush hands over potato chips before

lunging into an embrace. The site's slogan is "Where many many many men come

out to play."

The ad comes at a time when gay rights are in the news. The

president's State of the Union address touched on the issue of gays in the

military.

The company would appear to be one of many making a

marketing play with the news of its rejection. The spot on YouTube has already

gained 9,000 views. ManCrunch is one of a number of spots that have been

rejected by CBS. CBS would not name them, though a spot from Web-hosting servic,

GoDaddy.com was also turned down. GoDaddy.com has had other spots accepted

however. One of the firm's two spots features racing car driver Danica

Patrick and is called "Movies."

CBS has drawn fire from abortion rights groups after

agreeing to air an ad from Christian organization Focus on the Family that celebrates

one mother's decision not to have an abortion. CBS said it had no problem with

the spot's upbeat theme, which doesn't explicitly discuss abortion or the pro-life

movement.