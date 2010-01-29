CBS Rejects Super Bowl Ad from Gay Dating Site
CBS is saying no to a company offering to pay it $2.5
million for a spot to promote gay dating Website ManCrunch. The network said
it has declined the 30-second spot because it did not meet the network's
Standards and Practices rules.
"After reviewing the ad, which is entirely commercial
in nature, our standards and practices department decided not to accept this
particular spot," said CBS spokeswoman Shannon Jacobs. "We are always
open to working with a client on alternative submissions."
One executive close to the network said CBS's sales department
also had issues with ManCrunch's credit worthiness.
ManCrunch press reps were not immediately available at time
of writing.
The ad is viewable on the company's Website and shows two
men dressed in football jerseys who brush hands over potato chips before
lunging into an embrace. The site's slogan is "Where many many many men come
out to play."
The ad comes at a time when gay rights are in the news. The
president's State of the Union address touched on the issue of gays in the
military.
The company would appear to be one of many making a
marketing play with the news of its rejection. The spot on YouTube has already
gained 9,000 views. ManCrunch is one of a number of spots that have been
rejected by CBS. CBS would not name them, though a spot from Web-hosting servic,
GoDaddy.com was also turned down. GoDaddy.com has had other spots accepted
however. One of the firm's two spots features racing car driver Danica
Patrick and is called "Movies."
CBS has drawn fire from abortion rights groups after
agreeing to air an ad from Christian organization Focus on the Family that celebrates
one mother's decision not to have an abortion. CBS said it had no problem with
the spot's upbeat theme, which doesn't explicitly discuss abortion or the pro-life
movement.
