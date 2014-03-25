CBS Promotes Cardwell to VP, Digital Content and Design

CBS announced Tuesday that it has promoted Mitch Cardwell to VP, digital content and design, CBS Marketing.

Cardwell will continue to develop marketing materials for digital platforms.

"Mitch is a talented, creative executive who has proven to be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our marketing efforts online, in mobile and on video-on-demand," said Garen van de Beek, executive VP/creative director, CBS Marketing.

Cardwell joined CBS in 2004 as a freelance on-air promotion designer, and since 2010 has served as director of digital content and design for CBS Marketing. Previous stints include ABC Family and the design firm Pittard Sullivan.