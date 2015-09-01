CBS Plans Record NFL Streaming Coverage

CBS Sports has announced that it will stream more NFL On CBS game coverage than ever before during the 2015 season and that all of the streams will be available for free without authenticating the user’s pay TV subscription.

The streams will be available on laptops, desktops and tablets at CBSSports.com and on televisions via select connected TV devices. Those include Xbox One, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku players and Roku TV models.

The NFL On CBS games to be streamed include two regular season games, four playoff games, and Super Bowl 50.

The first game to be streamed will be the national broadcast of New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins in London on Oct. 4, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The second game will be the Nov. 26 Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup. That will be the first time a CBS Sports broadcast of a Thanksgiving Day game will be streamed live.

All AFC playoff coverage will once again be streamed.

“We’re very excited to offer more NFL ON CBS streaming coverage across more digital platforms than ever before,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, senior VP and GM of CBS Sports Digital. “All NFL fans will have access through their computers, tablets and now connected TVs to two regular season games for the first time in addition to all of the AFC playoff action, culminating with a truly historic Super Bowl.”

Streaming coverage will also be available to Verizon customers on phones through NFL Mobile.