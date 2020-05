CBS to Offer Second-Screen Features for Super Bowl XLVII Stream

For CBS' live stream of Super Bowl XLVII, the network will

be offering a variety of additional second-screen features, including

alternative camera angles, a live stream of the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime

Show featuring Beyoncé and immediate access to the Super Bowl commercials as

they are broadcast on CBS.





"CBSSports.com will deliver an unprecedented multi-media

experience for Super Bowl XLVII," said Jim Lanzone, president of CBS

Interactive, in a statement. "We have developed a deeply integrated

second-screen environment that perfectly complements the television broadcast

of the game, from the pre-game show to the presentation of the Lombardi

Trophy."





Additional camera angles will include: a camera angle

providing a high, full-field view from the 50-yard line showing all players on

the field; a fan choice camera that will move during the game based on a

producer's choices or the results of audience polls; a sideline camera angle

providing field-level views; and a cable camera angle for aerial views.





Other features of "The Super Bowl on CBSSports.com" include:

a pop-up, browser-based video console optimized for laptops, desktops, and

tablets offering CBS Sports' broadcast coverage of the game; DVR features to

pause and rewind events during the game; deep social integration with Twitter

feeds and other social media features; an interactive gallery of the Super Bowl

commercials; and extensive statistics and game highlights.