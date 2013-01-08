CBS to Offer Second-Screen Features for Super Bowl XLVII Stream

For CBS' live stream of Super Bowl XLVII, the network will

be offering a variety of additional second-screen features, including

alternative camera angles, a live stream of the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime

Show featuring BeyoncÃ© and immediate access to the Super Bowl commercials as

they are broadcast on CBS.





"CBSSports.com will deliver an unprecedented multi-media

experience for Super Bowl XLVII," said Jim Lanzone, president of CBS

Interactive, in a statement. "We have developed a deeply integrated

second-screen environment that perfectly complements the television broadcast

of the game, from the pre-game show to the presentation of the Lombardi

Trophy."





Additional camera angles will include: a camera angle

providing a high, full-field view from the 50-yard line showing all players on

the field; a fan choice camera that will move during the game based on a

producer's choices or the results of audience polls; a sideline camera angle

providing field-level views; and a cable camera angle for aerial views.





Other features of "The Super Bowl on CBSSports.com" include:

a pop-up, browser-based video console optimized for laptops, desktops, and

tablets offering CBS Sports' broadcast coverage of the game; DVR features to

pause and rewind events during the game; deep social integration with Twitter

feeds and other social media features; an interactive gallery of the Super Bowl

commercials; and extensive statistics and game highlights.