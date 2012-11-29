CBS News Selects MultiDyne

MultiDyne has announced that CBS News is utilizing the vendor's HalfCuBE and LiGHTCuBE fiber-optic transport solutions in field applications with a very high signal count.

The HalfCuBE and LiGHTCuBE portable transport platforms support an increased number of channels over fewer fiber strands, enabling CBS News to more efficiently transmit high-quality HD, composite, audio, Ethernet, and data signals from remote locations.

"A major challenge of broadcasting in the field is that access to fiber is limited," said Mel Olinsky, director of operations at CBS News. "These fiber-optic transport systems allow us to carry more channels while minimizing the amount of fiber we need."

MultiDyne's HalfCuBE is capable of transmitting up to 32 HD signals and up to 128 audio channels while LiGHTCuBE can handle 80 HD signals and 225 audio channels.