CBS News Apps Add 360 Video

CBS News Nov. 14 announced new TV Everywhere apps for Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, with both offering 360-degree video playback for the first time. A behind-the-scenes look at a gorillas-in-Africa segment for 60 Minutes is the first 360-degree video available.

“Our new apps for Fire TV and Android TV featuring 360-degree video capabilities mark a major step forward in terms of how viewers will experience and interact with news in the future,” said Christy Tanner, senior VP and GM of CBS News Digital, in a statement.

First launched in November 2014, the CBSN apps—also available on Apple TV, PlayStation and Xbox devices, Roku players and iOS—was responsible for 27.2 million individual streams in October, according to the network.

“The new CBS News apps for Fire TV and Android TV combine our always-on, original live news coverage with a cutting-edge, interactive experience,” said Nancy Lane, senior executive producer for CBS News Digital.