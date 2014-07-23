CBS Local Media Acquires Eventful

CBS Local Media has entered into an agreement to acquire the digital media company Eventful, Inc. as part of a push to better personalize the content its users can find and access.

Terms of the deal were not reported.

Eventful has information on millions of concerts, movies listings and local events and delivers highly personalized recommendations on behalf of artists, publishers and marketers to each of its more than 21 million registered users on multiple platforms.

“By offering audiences comprehensive local information all in one place, Eventful has amassed an engaged community that is passionate about finding experiences that match their lifestyle and personal tastes,” said Anton Guitano, COO of CBS Local Media in a statement. “This strategy reflects that of CBS Local Media, making this union a terrific complement to our growing digital business. Broadcast and online audiences will now have more insight into more events. Simultaneously, we are thrilled to offer our clients more options to reach their target customer.”

In a statement Ezra Kucharz, president of CBS Local Digital Media, added that "the large volume of content available to consumers has created an environment where they are looking for credible brands to aid in the discovery process. Eventful’s talented and veteran team has created a best-in-class product that users have grown to trust. In combination with CBS Local Media’s assets and under the division’s leadership, we look forward to satisfying the increasing demand for customized event information regardless of how someone chooses to access it.”

Combining the assets of CBS’s owned television and radio stations, CBS Local Media offers two dozen major market portals, music and lifestyle websites, apps and local commerce platforms.