CBS Local Digital Media Adds New Facebook App

CBS Local Digital Media has launched a new app for the Facebook timeline that allows users to share news, traffic, weather and other information and to enhance their timeline with links to stories they've read, as well as local conditions.

The app is available at CBS Local Digital Media's New York or Los Angeles websites.

"Sharing with your friends what you're learning about the world outside your door has more meaning today than it ever has, and this app makes it easy to build connections by telling the story of your life through your activities online," said Ezra Kucharz at CBS Local Digital Media in a statement.