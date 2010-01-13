CBS Launches Local News Apps For Apple iPhone

CBS Mobile and CBS Television Stations announced Wednesday that they are now providing stand-alone news "apps" for CBS-owned television stations in 13 markets through Apple's App Store. The free apps for the iPhone and iPod Touch devices deliver the latest local news headlines and stories, full length on-demand video, slide shows and Twitter updates from news anchors and reporters at local CBS Television Stations. The apps also provide access to breaking CBS News stories and on-demand video on national and international stories.

Participating stations include WCBS-New York, KCBS/KCAL-Los Angeles, WBBM-Chicago, KYW-Philadelphia, WBZ-Boston, KPIX-San Francisco, KTVT-Dallas/Fort Worth, WCCO-Minneapolis/St. Paul, WFOR-Miami, KCNC-Denver, KOVR-Sacramento, KDKA-Pittsburgh and WJZ-Baltimore.

"We are extremely proud of our television stations' best-in-class local news content and are pleased to work with CBS Mobile to significantly expand the distribution of our product through these wonderful new applications," said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations, in a statement. "Given the continuing explosion in iPhone and iPod Touch use, we look forward to providing valuable local news and information to even more people in more places through these apps."

"The CBS Television Stations applications are a logical extension of our CBS News app; they give us the chance to engage users at a grass roots level and expose them to the news that matters to them the most," added Rob Gelick, SVP and GM of CBS Mobile. "These apps are also a great way for us to extend the CBS brand and provide users with a new and convenient way to discover and experience the depth of our local news coverage."