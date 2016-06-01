CBS Interactive Launches Fitness OTT Service

CBS Interactive Advanced Media has launched a new OTT service, TrainerPass, geared directly at the fitness market, featuring hundreds of videos from celebrity trainers and workout programs covering everything from yoga to kickboxing.

CBS will offer the service — which is available online and via iOS and Android apps — for $4.99 a month. A $6.99 subscription gives users complete access to any specific trainer’s workout library, along with nutrition tips and other bonuses.

The $6.99 option currently offers access to everything done by Andrea Metcalf, BEMax Fitness, Baron Baptiste, Ellen Barrett, FitNation, Gilad, Ilaria M., Jennifer Galardi, Kristin McGee, R.I.P.P.E.D. and A.R.T. founder Terri Walsh.

“We’ve utilized our proprietary, cutting edge tools to power TrainerPass and create a unique marketplace model for fitness,” said David Katz, VP and GM of CBS Interactive Advanced Media. “TrainerPass offers value to users looking to find their best exercise routine, and to trainers, who can interact with their current followers and expand their reach to a new audience. TrainerPass will continue to grow as we expand our network of trainers and add more of their great content to the platform.”