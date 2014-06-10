CBS Inks Programing Deal With France’s M6

CBS Studios International and France’s M6 have announced that they have extended the multi-year volume agreement for programming that will allow M6 to air CBS network series in France.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CBS Studios International and M6 inked a programming agreement in 2003.

As part of the extension, M6 will broadcast the second season of the Under the Dome and the new event series Extant staring Halle Berry.

“We have had a long relationship with CBS for more than 10 years, with strong successes on our channels,” said Nicolas de Tavernost, chairman of the executive board of M6 in a statement. “We are very happy to continue our partnership and feel confident that CBS will provide us with new hit series.”