CBS Inks Major Streaming Deal in China

CBS Studios International has negotiated a major programming deal with PPTV, a major online video streaming service in China, that will give it exclusive, multi-year rights to various CBS and Showtime series handled by the distributor.

The deal will make the shows available to PPTV’s 400 million users in China.

“China has the largest number of online video viewers in the world, so we are thrilled to partner with PPTV to bring CBS and Showtime content to this exciting market,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group in a statement. “This agreement forges a new relationship with PPTV and represents another opportunity to expand our licensing business and audience reach in an important and growing international territory.”

The deal includes current hit shows from the broadcaster and the Showtime premium service as well as select new Showtime series and CBS’ new event series.

The companies did not specify the shows included in the deal.