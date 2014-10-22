CBS Inks Deal With TF1

CBS Studios International has announced that the French broadcaster TF1 has acquired the exclusive first window, free-to-air broadcast rights to CSI: Cyber.

TF1 has aired CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which has been sold to over 200 territories around the world and is one of the world’s most popular programs, since 2001.

“TF1 has been a valuable partner to us over the years, making a significant contribution to the global success of the CSI franchise,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution Group in a statement. “So it’s only natural that TF1’s schedule is the perfect home for “CSI: Cyber,” giving its audiences more of the drama and excitement they expect from this hit franchise.”