CBS Goes Big with Bluetooth

CBS is using Bluetooth technology to stream clips from some of its TV shows from billboards to consumers' phones or PDAs. The marketing campaign launches on several billboards in New York's Grand Central Station, and will allow travelers to download clips from CSI, as well as new series Shark, Smith, Jericho and The Class.

Bluetooth technology does not require connectivity to the Internet to download clips, which can be sent directly to users within close range. CBS, which recently stamped its logo on eggs to promote its fall line-up, partnered with Paris-based mobile company Kameleon Technologies to enable the campaign.