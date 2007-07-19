CBS "Eye-lert" Will Message the Fans of Delayed Shows

CBS announced their new marketing initiative "Eye-lert" today. The notification plan will keep viewers conveniently up-to-date on show schedule changes through their email and cellphones.



CBS Eye-lert brings together CBS Interactive, broadcast operations, and VeriSign for the wireless component.



Viewers can register on CBS.com, Sportsline.com or CBSNews.com to receive emails or text messages notifications if sports programs or breaking news cut into scheduled programming. Subscribers will be sent two messages: one just before primetime, and one after the new start time has been settled.



"CBS Eye-lert is literally a game changer for our audience, so when the Jets run long, 'Cold Case' viewers won't come up short," said George Schweitzer, President of the CBS Marketing Group.



CBS Eye-lert is set to launch this fall.