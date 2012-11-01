CBS Extends International Deals With Netflix
CBS Corporation and Netflix have extended international
licensing agreements that will allow Netflix users in Canada, Latin America,
the United Kingdom and Ireland to stream a variety of CBS shows.
Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Programming covered by the deal includes Showtime's Dexter and such library product as Charmed, Jericho and The 4400.
The agreements will also make previous seasons of such shows
as CBS' The Good Wife and Hawaii Five-0, and Showtime's House of Lies and The Borgias available on a territory-by-territory basis.
In a statement Armando Nunez, president and CEO of the CBS
Global Distribution Group, described Netflix as "a great partner" and that "it
is an arrangement that showcases our premium content on Netflix's world-class
service in a way that complements our traditional worldwide licensing and adds
to our overall international revenue."
