CBS Expands EcoAd Advertising Program

CBS EcoMedia, the social-change advertising platform owned

by CBS Corp., is expanding its advertising program to nonprofits supporting education

and wellness, the company announced Wednesday.

Along with the original environmentally-themed "EcoAd"

program, "EducationAd" and "WellnessAd" are now options for corporations

looking to fund projects supported by nonprofit organizations with their ad

dollars.

"We value the tremendous contribution EcoMedia has made not

only within CBS in growing our offerings to advertisers, but more

importantly to the numerous communities that have directly benefited from the

projects EcoMedia has implemented," said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of

CBS Corp.

EcoAd, EducationAd and WellnessAd programs are available to

clients across all CBS platforms, with logos placed on commercials to signify

advertisers who have provided funding for projects like solar power

installation, mobile health clinics and education scholarships.

Inaugural advertisers and nonprofit partners signed on

include General Motors, Chevrolet, Ronald McDonald House Charities and

Starlight Children Foundation.