CBS, Dish Continue to Negotiate

CBS said it is continuing to negotiate with Dish as it tries to reach a renewal accord for 14 of its owned-and-operated stations, plus premium programmer Showtime Networks Inc. and national cable channel CBS Sports Network.

CBS on Dec. 2 publicly set the disconnect deadline for 7 p.m. Thursday night. The discussions follow a pair of extensions that CBS had granted to the nation’s No. 2 DBS provider to keep the properties available to its subscriber base while negotiations continued.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the programmer issued the following statement: "CBS remains on the air with Dish while negotiations progress into the evening."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.