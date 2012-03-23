CBS Debuts Local iPad App

CBS Local Digital Media has launched the iPad app CBS Local YourDay, which is now available for free in the App store.

The product is designed for users in CBS' major markets and features auto detection, which seeks out -- and serves up content from -- the nearest local media outlet in the CBS group. Users can also explore any one of 24 major markets across the country.

The app offers one click access for live audio streams of CBS Radio content, and what CBS calls "a constantly updated library of the latest video content from CBS's owned and operated television stations."

The CBS Local YourDay app also features headlines from an array of third party content providers on the lower third of the screen.