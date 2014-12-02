CBS to Cut Off Dish on Dec. 4

After a pair of extensions, CBS has set Thursday evening as the retransmission Rubicon before its properties go dark on Dish.

The broadcaster's deal for its own-and-operated stations, as well as premium service Showtime Networks, and national cable sports channel CBS Sports Network, have expired, but have remained on the No. 2 DBS provider's air via a pair of short-term extensions. CBS said the disconnect moment, though, will come at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, if it can't hammer out a new deal with Dish.

