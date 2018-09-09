CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves to Step Down

With Ronan Farrow’s publication of six additional women making claims of sexual misconduct against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves in the New Yorker on Sunday, talks about Moonves' already pending exit have accelerated, with the CBS board of directors expected to officially announce his departure before markets open on Monday.

CNN’s Brian Stelter first broke the news after Farrow’s account was published.

That another round of allegations were coming from Farrow had been rumored ever since he published a first article on July 27. The article came amidst an internal battle that was being waged between Moonves and National Amusements' controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, who has been pushing to merge Viacom and CBS, which Moonves had been resisting.

Late last week, CNBC reported that Moonves was negotiating a $100 million exit package: after Sunday's latest round of revelations, CNBC updated that reporting to say that Moonves now will exit with no additional compensation.

CBS COO Joe Ianiello is expected to be named interim CEO once Moonves departs.

The Time's Up movement, which represents women who are fighting sexual misconduct and other inequality in the workplace, last week condemned the CBS board for offering to pay Moonves out.

On Sunday, the organization released a new statement, saying: “These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation,” the statement read. “The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture.

“CBS, as you sit in a room debating next steps to rectify the damage done, remember that the world is watching,” the statement continued. “We will accept nothing less than full transparency of the investigation’s findings, a commitment to real change across all levels of CBS management and no reward for Les Moonves.”

That said, several men who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace -- including Fox News' late Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O'Reilly, who both left their roles with significant exit packages after being accused by multiple women.