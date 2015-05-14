CBS Casts Shows to Chromecast

CBS Corporation is making CBS content available on Google’s over-the-top streaming device, Chromecast.

The move means that viewers will be able to cast CBS content from CBS.com and the CBS App, including content from the CBS All Access subscription service on to televisions using Google’s Chromecast.

The $5.99 a month CBS All Access subscription service currently offers more than 7,000 on demand episodes of content as well as the ability to live stream local CBS stations in more than 20 markets.

Previously CBS All Access had launched on Roku and is also available online at CBS.com and on smartphones and tablets through the CBS App.

The company says it has plans to make the subscription service available on “more major connected device platforms in the coming months as well.”