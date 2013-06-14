CBS: Attkisson's Computer Subject of 2012 Hack Attacks
CBS News investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson's computer
was hacked several times in 2012, CBS News said Friday.
"A cybersecurity firm hired by CBS News has determined
through forensic analysis that Sharyl Attkisson's computer was accessed by an
unauthorized, external, unknown party on multiple occasions late in 2012,"
the company said in a statement. "Evidence suggests this party performed
all access remotely using Attkisson's accounts."
CBS said the hack appeared to be about searching for and
acquiring data rather than placing any malicious code on the computer.
"CBS News is taking steps to identify the responsible
party and their method of access," the company said.
Earlier this week, National Security Agency director
Keith Alexander told Congress that the sequester could compromise efforts to
combat cyberattacks, including by cybercriminals and foreign
government-directed operators against American businesses.
