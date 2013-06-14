CBS: Attkisson's Computer Subject of 2012 Hack Attacks

CBS News investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson's computer

was hacked several times in 2012, CBS News said Friday.

"A cybersecurity firm hired by CBS News has determined

through forensic analysis that Sharyl Attkisson's computer was accessed by an

unauthorized, external, unknown party on multiple occasions late in 2012,"

the company said in a statement. "Evidence suggests this party performed

all access remotely using Attkisson's accounts."

CBS said the hack appeared to be about searching for and

acquiring data rather than placing any malicious code on the computer.

"CBS News is taking steps to identify the responsible

party and their method of access," the company said.

Earlier this week, National Security Agency director

Keith Alexander told Congress that the sequester could compromise efforts to

combat cyberattacks, including by cybercriminals and foreign

government-directed operators against American businesses.