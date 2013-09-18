CBS App Adds Synch Features To 'Survivor'

The season premiere of Survivor: Blood vs. Water on Sept. 18 will also see a number of upgrades to the digital offerings tied to the show.

These include new synched second-screen features and full episodes for catch up viewing on the CBS App. CBS.com will also feature a new season of Survivor After Show.

The second screen features, which include background info, photos, polls and social media tools, will work on the CBS App for iOS devices and can be used for live TV, VOD or DVR recorded content.

"Our goal is to bring Survivor fans even closer to the game this season," said Rob Gelick, senior VP and general manager of digital platforms, entertainment at CBS Interactive. "With the Survivor synced second-screen experience and the return of the `Survivor After Show,' we're giving fans the opportunity to dive deeper into the strategies the castaways will use to try to outwit, outplay and outlast one another."

Survivor After Show, which bows Sept. 26, is a weekly half-hour series available on CBS.com on-demand.

In addition to the full episodes for catch-up viewing on the CBS App for iOS, users can also view them the next day on CBS.com. There they can use the CBS.com's CBS Sync video player to access the second-screen features.