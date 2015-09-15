CBS All Access Streams to Android TV

CBS has announced that its CBS All Access digital subscription service has launched on Google’s Android TV platform that is used by a variety of TV set manufacturers for select models.

The service currently offers thousands of episodes from current seasons, previous seasons and classic shows on demand, as well as the ability to live stream their local CBS Television station live in 85 plus markets.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from users on the connected device and mobile platforms we’ve brought the CBS All Access service to thus far,” said Marc DeBevoise, executive VP and general manager of CBS Digital Media in a statement. “In fact, subscribers are watching two times the amount of CBS content as non-subscribers on digital platforms. Bringing the service to Android TV gives viewers more flexibility and access to CBS’s world-class programming on whichever platform they choose.”

The launch adds to existing outlets where users can access the service. These include the CBS App on Android and iOS devices, online at CBS.com and via Chromecast, Roku players and the Roku TV smart TV platform.