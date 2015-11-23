CBS All Access Sparks Fire TV App

CBS All Access, CBS’s subscription OTT service, has added another platform to its lineup with the launch of an app for the Amazon Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick, which feature a voice remote.

The service, which runs $5.99 per month, provides access to 7,500 episodes from CBS’s current TV season, previous seasons and “classic” shows on demand, and local, live CBS feeds in more than 110 markets, reaching roughly 75% of the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia.

CBS is currently offering new CBS All Access subs a free week-long trial.

