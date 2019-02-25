CBS All Access, Showtime OTT Combine to Reach 8M Subscribers

CBS must not have gotten the memo that the subscription streaming business has become too saturated. It’s subscription video-on-demand platforms seem to be growing strong.

The media company has reached the 8 million customer benchmark across its OTT portfolio, mainly driven by SVOD platforms CBS All Access and Showtime. That’s up from 5 million in August 2018.

CBS now is raising its projections for 2022 to 24 million users, not 16 million.

“Our strategy of creating more of the premium content that audiences want and making it available across new and traditional platforms continues to pay off, driving quarterly increases in subscribers at CBS and Showtime, both consecutively and year-over-year,” Joe Ianniello, CBS president and acting CEO, said in a statement.