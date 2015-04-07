CBS All Access Lands on Roku

CBS has expanded the availability of CBS All Access with the launch the over-the-top subscription service on Roku streaming media devices.

The service had previously launched on Android and iOS devices via the CBS App and online at CBS.com

“The launch of CBS All Access’s Channel marks the first of many connected device platforms we’ll be bringing CBS All Access to in the coming months,” said Marc DeBevoise, executive VP and GM for entertainment, sports and news at CBS Interactive, in a statement. “This launch brings us even closer to delivering on our promise to give our viewers access to more of CBS’s world-class programming on whichever platform they choose.”

The launch will allow Roku users willing to pay $5.99 a month to view on demand thousands of episodes from the current season and previous seasons of classic shows. It also offers the ability to stream local CBS Television stations live in 14 of the largest U.S. markets.