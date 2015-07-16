CBS All Access Expands Access

Recent affiliate agreements have significantly expanded the availability of the CBS All Access subscription streaming service

Currently about 40 affiliate groups as well as CBS’s owned stations are participating in the service, which is available in 124 markets or about 75% of the country.

The recent agreements with Media General, Scripps, Sinclair and other affiliate groups will bring CBS All Access’ live offering to such markets as Portland, OR; Providence, RI; Nashville, TN; Cincinnati, OH; and Albany-Schenectady, NY, the network reports.

While the service is now available in 124 markets, the live local offering is available in 59 market reaching more than half the U.S.

More markets with live local streams are expected to go live in upcoming weeks.

“We’re very pleased that CBS All Access is rolling out its live local offering across the country ahead of schedule,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation. “Our goal is to offer the service to consumers in every market in the near future, giving viewers everywhere the ability to watch their local CBS station whenever they want and on whatever platform is most convenient for them.”

The company live streams local CBS stations through CBS All Access using Syncbak.

Syncbak, which counts CBS as a minority investor, powers the delivery and geo-targeting of the live feeds to in-market subscribers.

In markets where there is no live stream of their local CBS station, CBS All Access subscribers still have access to more than 7,000 episodes on-demand.

The programming is available on the CBS App for iOS and Android, on CBS All Access’ Roku Channel, Chromecast and online at CBS.com.