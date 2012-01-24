CBeebies Selects CMC For VOD

BBC Worldwide has selected Comcast Media Center's (CMC) video on demand content distribution platform to deliver on demand programming from CBeebies, its Spanish-language TV channel for pre-school children.

CMC's VOD distribution encompasses cable systems across multiple MSOs serving more than 56 million VOD-enabled households in the U.S. and Canada.

"We're pleased to provide our affiliates with high quality Spanish-language programming, featuring a great selection of shows specifically designed by experts for young audiences," noted William Graff, VP programming BBC Worldwide Channels Latin America/US Hispanic in a statement. "CBeebies in Spanish via video on demand is a great way to bring Hispanic viewers high-quality and engaging content that parents and educators can trust, and programs that provide children with educational yet entertaining experiences to help them learn through play."

"The reach of the CMC's VOD platform helps ensure a greater number of parents and teachers can take advantage of CBeebies' award-winning educational programming," added Richard Buchanan, VP and general manager of content services from Comcast Media Center.

CMC distributes more than 12,000 hours of on demand video programming per month and provides its wide range of VOD services from one central location including content acquisition, transcoding, editing, distribution, and quality control.