CBC Deploys Dejero Live+ Mobile App to 100 News Reporters
As part of an effort to expand its newsgathering
capabilities, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) deploying the Dejero
Live+ Mobile App to 100 of its national and international field reporters.
The Dejero Live+ Mobile App gives broadcasters the ability
to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iPhone or iPad using
cellular bonding technologies. The app aggregates bandwidth from both the Wi-Fi
and cellular connections of the device, which results in a higher quality live
video transmission with lower latency than a single connection would provide.
The Live+ Mobile App also allows reports to set up easily on
the scene of a breaking news event and to be able to transmit live or recorded
video using both the front and back cameras of the device during a single
broadcast, which means they can create cover a story without the need for a
camera operator or extra equipment.
In addition to the Live+ Mobile App, the CBC had previously
deployed Dejero's Live+ 20/20 Transmitters and Live+ Broadcast Servers.
"Like many broadcasters, CBC was seeking a cost-effective solution
for increasing media acquisition in the field," said Paul Friedman, VP, Dejero
in a statement. "The Live+ Mobile App enables reporters to quickly and easily
broadcast high-quality live video from an iPhone or iPad that previously would
not have been possible."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.