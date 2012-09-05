CBC Deploys Dejero Live+ Mobile App to 100 News Reporters

As part of an effort to expand its newsgathering

capabilities, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) deploying the Dejero

Live+ Mobile App to 100 of its national and international field reporters.

The Dejero Live+ Mobile App gives broadcasters the ability

to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iPhone or iPad using

cellular bonding technologies. The app aggregates bandwidth from both the Wi-Fi

and cellular connections of the device, which results in a higher quality live

video transmission with lower latency than a single connection would provide.

The Live+ Mobile App also allows reports to set up easily on

the scene of a breaking news event and to be able to transmit live or recorded

video using both the front and back cameras of the device during a single

broadcast, which means they can create cover a story without the need for a

camera operator or extra equipment.

In addition to the Live+ Mobile App, the CBC had previously

deployed Dejero's Live+ 20/20 Transmitters and Live+ Broadcast Servers.

"Like many broadcasters, CBC was seeking a cost-effective solution

for increasing media acquisition in the field," said Paul Friedman, VP, Dejero

in a statement. "The Live+ Mobile App enables reporters to quickly and easily

broadcast high-quality live video from an iPhone or iPad that previously would

not have been possible."