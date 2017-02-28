Cavell Mertz Teams With LS Telcom for ATSC 3.0

Cavell Mertz & Associates, Inc. has partnered with LS telcom, Inc. for ATSC 3.0.



The engineering consulting firm has bought the CHIRplus_BC Broadcast Planning Tool from LS telcom for the transition to 3.0.



“With the implementation of ATSC 3.0 now on the horizon and the expected growth in the use of SFN systems, the need for a robust RF planning and evaluation tool became evident. The LS telcom CHIRplus_BC toolset comfortably answered that need for us,” said Gary Cavell, president at Cavell Mertz & Associates, Inc. “We look forward to helping broadcasters explore their options with this new technology.”



Cavell Mertz is the first ATSC 3.0 customer for LS telcom.



The FCC approved last week a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which allows broadcasters to voluntarily roll out ATSC 3.0 transmission.