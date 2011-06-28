Castrol EDGE, Capitol One Return as Presenting Sponsors for ESPY Awards

Capitol One and Castrol EDGE will once again be the presenting sponsors for the ESPY Awards, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The

two sponsors will also serve as co-presenters of the nomination show

and ESPY voting. Each entity supports an individual award as well -- the

Capital One Cup, recognizing excellence in collegiate athletics, and

the Castrol EDGE "NFL Strongest Performance" award.

Newcomers Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, K-Swiss, HP and 20th Century Fox join returning associate sponsors EA

Sports, Gatorade, GMC, Hennessy, MGD64 and SuperCuts.

ESPN will broadcast the 19th Annual ESPY Awards live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 p.m.. Saturday Night Live's Seth Meyers will host for the second consecutive year.

Additional content will be made available across ESPN's multimedia platforms.