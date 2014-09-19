Castalia Signs Distribution Agreement With RTVE

Castalia Communications Corporation has inked an agreement with Corporación de Radio y Televisión Española, S.A. (RTVE) to represent the Spanish broadcaster’s channels and programming throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The deal includes handling distribution for its general information channel TVE Internacional and the news network 24 Horas.

“We are very pleased to be selected by TVE to represent the premier channels from Spain in the U.S. and Canada,” said Torres-Bohl, president and founder of Castalia Communications, in a statement. “In addition to expanding the presence of such highly regarded RTVE channels as TVE Internacional and 24 Horas, we will focus on helping distributors and consumers learn more about TVE’s high-quality, culturally relevant programming.”