Cass Cable Flips Adara’s Video Switch

Cass Cable, an operator that serves about 16,000 customers in central Illinois, has booted up an upgraded video service based on a switched IP video platform from Adara Technologies that can live alongside a legacy system that uses headends and set-tops from Motorola/Arris.

The approach, considered an alternative to all-digital, analog-reclamation strategies fueled by the use of simple Digital Transport Adapters, leans on a hosted platform from Adara that relies on a video switching fabric, set-tops and gateways, and a customizable user interface from tech partner Cisco Systems.

The platform, which Adara is pitching to tier 2/3 operators, allows MSOs to shift to a more advanced video platform and offer a higher level of service without requiring the operator to forklift and abandon the legacy infrastructure, explained Adara CEO Joseph Nucara.

