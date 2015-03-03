Casa CMTS/CCAP Sales Outrun Cisco's in Q4

Fueled by capacity upgrades and its position in markets such as the Asia Pacific, Casa Systems generated enough revenue for cable modem termination system (CMTS) and converged cable access platform (CCAP) gear in the fourth quarter of 2014 to shoot past Cisco Systems, according to Infonetics Research.

While Arris stayed on top, with a 53% share of CCAP/CMTS revenues in Q4, Casa held about 23.5%, enough to move ahead of Cisco’s 20%, said Jeff Heynen, principal analyst for broadband access and pay TV at Infonetics.

For all of 2014, Arris had a commanding 48% revenue share in the product category, followed by Cisco (28%) and Casa (19%), he said.

