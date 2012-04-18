Cartoon Network to Stream Content Across Multiple Platforms

Following its upfront presentation in New York last month in

which it unveiled its seven new series, Cartoon Network announced at its Los

Angeles upfront Wednesday that it will soon begin streaming its content live

across multiple platforms.

Cartoon Network's programming will be available online at

CartoonNetwork.com and on mobile devices such as the iPod Touch, iPhone

and iPad.

"It is our commitment to the TV Everywhere strategy to let

our audiences enjoy our shows whenever and wherever they want," said Stuart

Snyder, president and COO, Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young, Adults &

Kids Media. "Soon, viewers will be able to catch Cartoon Network anywhere and

everywhere-whether they are in front of their television or maybe even at the

airport waiting for a flight, we will be available for viewers to experience

the live telecast seamlessly."

The network

also announced that comedian and songwriter Toby Turner, who appeared at the

upfront in Los Angeles, would join the cast of Cartoon Network's upcoming new animated

series, Annoying Orange.