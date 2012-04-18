Cartoon Network to Stream Content Across Multiple Platforms
Following its upfront presentation in New York last month in
which it unveiled its seven new series, Cartoon Network announced at its Los
Angeles upfront Wednesday that it will soon begin streaming its content live
across multiple platforms.
Cartoon Network's programming will be available online at
CartoonNetwork.com and on mobile devices such as the iPod Touch, iPhone
and iPad.
"It is our commitment to the TV Everywhere strategy to let
our audiences enjoy our shows whenever and wherever they want," said Stuart
Snyder, president and COO, Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young, Adults &
Kids Media. "Soon, viewers will be able to catch Cartoon Network anywhere and
everywhere-whether they are in front of their television or maybe even at the
airport waiting for a flight, we will be available for viewers to experience
the live telecast seamlessly."
The network
also announced that comedian and songwriter Toby Turner, who appeared at the
upfront in Los Angeles, would join the cast of Cartoon Network's upcoming new animated
series, Annoying Orange.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.