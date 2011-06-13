Cartoon Network to Host 'Looney Tunes' Summer Tour
Cartoon Network announced Monday it will host a multi-city
interactive summer event to promote the network's new series The Looney Tunes Show.
The family-oriented tour will travel to Boston, Chicago,
Indianapolis, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco to provide
retail outlets, festivals and sporting events sponsored by Cartoon Network and
its participating cable affiliates.
"These promotional elements provide tremendous value to
our affiliate partners by bringing them engaging, experiential opportunities
with such a strong, recognizable brand," said Gary Brockman, vice president, marketing
& brand operations, Turner. "Looney Tunes is a universally known
franchise, and this promotional package delivers engagement across the board --
not only as a partnership opportunity for our affiliates, but also as an
interactive, shared experience for the entire family. Additionally, it's
able to give Cartoon Network and our distribution partners the opportunity to
showcase the immediate, multi-screen accessibility of the Looney Tunes
content on multiple platforms -- putting the programming fans love right at
their fingertips."
The tour will feature elements tailored to fit each
affiliates' needs, such as the "Besties" game show reenactment from the
premiere episode of The Looney Tunes Show.
Looney Tune brand ambassadors will
also host tablet demonstrations to promote the Looney Tunes online and TV on-demand content.
