CartoonNetwork and Atlantis Resort Partner for '60 Days of Summer'

Cartoon Network is

bringing its show to Atlantis, Paradise Island this summer, kicking off its

first ever 60 Days of Summer campaign, it was announced Tuesday.

Featuring branded

entertainment from Cartoon Network, the campaign will highlight two of the

net's shows: the animated series Adventure Time and the game show Hole

in the Wall. The summer extravaganza will culminate with a free concert

featuring singer Jason Derulo on July 30. Cartoon Network movies and special

episodes will be screened throughout the campaign as well.

"With most

school-age kids in the U.S. on extended summer breaks, this is the perfect time

for Cartoon Network to leap from our screens and reach out to families with a

truly remarkable opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite shows and

characters 'up close and personal,'" said Brenda Freeman, chief marketing officer

for Cartoon Network.

The network will

sponsor three separate sweepstakes that will fly families of four to Atlantis. 60

Days of Summer will run from June 18 to August 13.