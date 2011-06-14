CartoonNetwork and Atlantis Resort Partner for '60 Days of Summer'
Cartoon Network is
bringing its show to Atlantis, Paradise Island this summer, kicking off its
first ever 60 Days of Summer campaign, it was announced Tuesday.
Featuring branded
entertainment from Cartoon Network, the campaign will highlight two of the
net's shows: the animated series Adventure Time and the game show Hole
in the Wall. The summer extravaganza will culminate with a free concert
featuring singer Jason Derulo on July 30. Cartoon Network movies and special
episodes will be screened throughout the campaign as well.
"With most
school-age kids in the U.S. on extended summer breaks, this is the perfect time
for Cartoon Network to leap from our screens and reach out to families with a
truly remarkable opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite shows and
characters 'up close and personal,'" said Brenda Freeman, chief marketing officer
for Cartoon Network.
The network will
sponsor three separate sweepstakes that will fly families of four to Atlantis. 60
Days of Summer will run from June 18 to August 13.
