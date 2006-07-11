Cartoon Expands Enterprises

Cartoon Network is adding four executives to its Cartoon Network Enterprises division in New York as it continues to expand that operation.

The Enterprises division handles branding and merchandising for the Turner-owned programming network. The division has been growing since last fall, when Cartoon Network took over the licensing and merchandising rights for all its original programming from co-owned Warner Bros.

Cartoon decided that, with its major ramp-up in originals, it made more sense to take the merchandising and branding in-house, with the exception of Boomerang, which features Warner Bros. product, which meant what was once a one-person operation needed some bodies.

Mitra Jerald, director of brand planning and business development, has been named senior director and will relocate from Atlanta.

Peter Yoder, formerly brand guru for HIT Entertainment, joins as director of hard lines, which includes toys, games, gifts and novelties.

In addition, two managers have been added to the staff. Denise Gomez, formerly from MTV Networks, will be manager, retail development. Willliam Graham, from Yak Pak (MTV accessories), joins as manager of soft lines, which includes shirts, shoes, bedding and home goods.