Carlos Slim's America Movil Plows $40M Into Shazam

America Movil, the telecom carrier led by billionaire tycoon

Carlos Slim, has invested $40 million in Shazam Entertainment, the U.K.-based

firm that specializes in second-screen music and TV recognition applications.

The companies have also forged a "strategic business

collaboration for the Americas."

Shazam, which raised $32 million in 2011 and was founded in

2002, said the new funding will help it accelerate its music business, its

continued expansion in television, and drive the development of new products.

"Shazam is defining a new category of media engagement which

combines the power of mobile with traditional broadcast media and advertising

to create compelling value added experiences for consumers, content providers

and brands." Slim said, in a statement. "We are excited to bring this

innovation to America Movil subscribers as we continue to further differentiate

our services as the market leader in Latin America."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.