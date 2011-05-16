Carlos Gutierrez to Join 3net

The stereoscopic TV channel 3net has announced that Carlos Gutierrez will join its senior management team in the newly-created position of vice president, business affairs and legal.

"Carlos has an extensive background in both business and legal affairs combined with a deep understanding of production management and long-term strategic planning," said Tom Cosgrove, president and CEO, 3net in a statement. "His unique skill set will prove invaluable as we continue to develop domestic and international production partnerships and identify additional opportunities to expand our business."

Gutierrez will joins the network, which is a joint venture between Sony, Discovery and IMAX, on June 1, 2011.

He will be based at the network's corporate offices on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, California, where he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day business and legal affairs of the network, including the negotiation of multi-platform production agreements with domestic and international film, television and digital content providers.

Gutierrez will also oversee the network's program output deals, supervise business operations and production management and work closely with the network's senior management team on network strategy.

Gutierrez is a long-time executive at Discovery Communications, who first joined the programmer in 1999 and served as VP, business operations and strategy at Discovery since 2007.

Prior to that, Gutierrez served as an Associate at the Washington, D.C. firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo P.C. and had worked at the Federal Communications Commission.

He is a graduate of the University of Florida and holds a law degree from Georgetown University.