Capitol Broadcasting Launches DTV PSA Campaign

Capitol Broadcasting, which has been in the forefront of the DTV transition, wants to be on the leading edge of the consumer education PSA campaign as well.

Capitol says it began airing PSAs on its five North Carolina TV stations to "stress awareness of the 2009 transition and specifically reach out to viewers who still use outdoor antennas or rabbit ears for reception." The announcements ask viewers to either write the station for more information or log on to WRAL.com and type in DTV.

Top Democratic legislators have been pushing broadcasters to launch their DTV education PSA campaigns, with the National Association of Broadcasters saying a nationwide campaign will begin in December.

Capitol stations airing the PSAs are WRAL-TV Raleigh, WJZY and WMYT-TV, Charlotte; WILM-TV Wilmington; and WARZ-TV Durham.