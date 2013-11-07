Canon To Upgrade the EOS C100 Digital Video Camera

In a move designed to improve the appeal of the EOS C100 Digital Video camera for documentaries, electronic news gathering, and small-crew productions, Canon U.S.A. has announced an optional feature upgrade for camera that will offer Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus technology.

This will enable continuous autofocusing with Canon's entire EF lens lineup.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology was first made available in the EOS 70D digital SLR camera launched in August 2013 and is designed to provide users that are covering moving subjects with smoother, more natural autofocus capabilities.

This feature will be particularly useful in documentary, sports, events, wildlife and news for small production crews, electronic news gathering, or run-and-gun documentary-style shoots.

The upgrade will be available in February 2014 and is priced at $500.00. Users will have to take or ship the EOS C100 camera body to a Canon service center.